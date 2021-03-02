Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CFPUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $8.49 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

