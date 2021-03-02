Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$35.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$33.50.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.36.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$32.79 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$33.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.15.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.