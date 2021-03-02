Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB cut Canadian Utilities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.75.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.12. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

