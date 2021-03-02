Canaccord Genuity Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$122.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$122.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian upped their price target on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$128.82.

WSP stock opened at C$119.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market cap of C$13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.12. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

