Canaccord Genuity Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $82.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.