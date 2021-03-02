Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) to Sell

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 290 ($3.79). Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PFG stock traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 272.60 ($3.56). 971,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,837. Provident Financial plc has a 52-week low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.10 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The company has a market cap of £691.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.62.

Get Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) alerts:

About Provident Financial plc (PFG.L)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.