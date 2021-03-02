Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.00

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 1190095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -162.61.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

