Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Earns “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.93.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,811,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

