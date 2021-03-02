Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Veritone worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of VERI opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

