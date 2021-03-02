Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,639 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.85.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

