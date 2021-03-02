Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,143 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 498,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 67,017 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 165,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

