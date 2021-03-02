Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

