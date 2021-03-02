Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $371,000 Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

NYSE:ACB opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.