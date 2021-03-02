Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 328.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter.

IVOG stock opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $199.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.24.

