Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 990 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 886,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,897,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,730 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

