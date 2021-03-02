Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,596 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,165,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 260,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Antero Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of AR opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.