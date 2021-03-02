Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.84

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 5268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,510,000 shares of company stock worth $66,747,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

