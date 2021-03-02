Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.84

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 5268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.
CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,510,000 shares of company stock worth $66,747,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.