California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE CWT opened at $55.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Water Service Group (CWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.