California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,822 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of BGC Partners worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGCP stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

