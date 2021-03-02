California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.