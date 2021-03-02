California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $8,827,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 448,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,371 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

MYOV opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

