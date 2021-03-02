California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 61,700 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 220.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADCT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

ADCT stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.58. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

