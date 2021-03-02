California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,630,000.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

