California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius International Insurance Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SG opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

