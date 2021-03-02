California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

OCFC opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

