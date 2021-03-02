CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Trading 5.8% Higher

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.82. 165,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 203,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

The stock has a market cap of $414.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

