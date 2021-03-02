Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $96.17 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 24556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

