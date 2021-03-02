Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.31.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $147.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,222 shares of company stock valued at $19,498,779 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19,879.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 128,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 127,623 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,453,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,325,000 after buying an additional 192,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

