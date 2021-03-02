Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

CABO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,924.44 on Monday. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,025.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,960.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

