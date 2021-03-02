BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $336.03. 39,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.47 and its 200 day moving average is $364.35. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.