BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 147,946 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,946 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 9.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $28,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,848,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 273,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 52,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $104.94.

