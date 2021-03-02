BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

