Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

