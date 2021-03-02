Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

