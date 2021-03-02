Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $759.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $769.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $743.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

