Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $678,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.3% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 339,459 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 47.5% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 689,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 101,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 36.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

BAC stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $37.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

