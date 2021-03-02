Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

