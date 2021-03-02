Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NYSE:C opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

