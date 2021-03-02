Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys Shares of 5,700 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $96.93.

