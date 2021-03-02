Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,224,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold a total of 77,227 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,241 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $202.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

