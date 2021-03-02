Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,230,731 shares of company stock worth $226,029,188.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 93,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

