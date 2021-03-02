Brokers Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Truist raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

SIX stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

