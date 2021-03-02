Brokers Set Expectations for OptimizeRx Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OptimizeRx in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $59.55 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $899.74 million, a PE ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

