Brokers Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.