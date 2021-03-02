Brokers Offer Predictions for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE MYTE opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.