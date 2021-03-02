Brokers Issue Forecasts for Federal Signal Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSS. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

FSS stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

