Brokerages Set Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target at $3.42

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
TH stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.