Brokerages Set Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target at $3.42

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TH stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

