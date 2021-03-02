Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

