Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target at $36.25

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 771,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.