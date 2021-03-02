Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target at $36.25

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.
