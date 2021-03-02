Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $96.00

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.73. 103,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
