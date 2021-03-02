Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $96.00

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.73. 103,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.