Brokerages Set InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Target Price at $92.80

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

